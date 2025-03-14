Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on U. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

U opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 452,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,367.16. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $5,653,181.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,161,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,630,471.28. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

