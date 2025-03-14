Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Update

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Upexi Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPXI opened at $2.44 on Friday. Upexi has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upexi Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Upexi, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPXI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.81% of Upexi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

