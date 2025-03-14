UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 318.2% in February

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

UPMMY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

