Utility Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, CRH, AutoZone, and Martin Marietta Materials are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and gas. These stocks are typically favored by risk-averse investors due to their stable cash flows and regular dividend payments, reflecting the steady demand for these services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.91. 83,395,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,856,805. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.03. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $774.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.87, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.17. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 100,988,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,256,211. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,711. Eaton has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE:AZO traded down $6.94 on Thursday, hitting $3,540.19. The stock had a trading volume of 59,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,988. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,704.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,390.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,238.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.97. 436,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.74 and a 200-day moving average of $541.53. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $448.50 and a 52-week high of $633.23.

