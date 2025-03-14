Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 57,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.