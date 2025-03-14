Velas Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $284,848.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00022401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,694,192,862 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

