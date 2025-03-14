VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Cormark

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.94.

FORA traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$6.80 and a one year high of C$14.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.55 million, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of -0.02.

In other VerticalScope news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $295,321. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

