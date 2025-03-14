Vestcor Inc Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $363.79 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.26. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

