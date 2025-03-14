Vestcor Inc Has $3.73 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. CubeSmart has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

