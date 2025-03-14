Vestcor Inc Has $3.97 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $228.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

