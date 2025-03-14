Vestcor Inc Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.