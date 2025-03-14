Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 331.4% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vinci Stock Down 0.6 %
VCISY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 233,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. Vinci has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.82.
About Vinci
