VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.97 and last traded at $118.29, with a volume of 24297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VSE by 1,180.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in VSE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 823,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

