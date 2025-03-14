Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,316. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $677.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

