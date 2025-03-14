Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,735,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,206,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 712,902 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 413,425 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 363,500 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

