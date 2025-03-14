Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Stock Price

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRML. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tourmaline Bio by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
