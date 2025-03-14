Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $398,507,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after acquiring an additional 159,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LHX opened at $211.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,155,054. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

