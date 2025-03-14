Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 612.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,932 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.