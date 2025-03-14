Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 13,946 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

