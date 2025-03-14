Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $507.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

