Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 13,521 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 241,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,176,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

