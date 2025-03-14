Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 34,422 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $217.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

