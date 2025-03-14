Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 70.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 38.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.63.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $451.83 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

