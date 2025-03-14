Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIT. HSBC upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Wipro has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. Research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

