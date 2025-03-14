WM Technology’s (MAPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.61 price target on the stock.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $178.85 million, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WM Technology by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

