Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,010. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2,018.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.