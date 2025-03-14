Wormhole (W) 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.92 Million

Wormhole (W) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $227.37 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wormhole

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,903,398,080 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.08552132 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $29,541,724.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

