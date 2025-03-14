Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 37.9 %

XPOF traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

