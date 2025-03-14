Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) versus Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Head-To-Head Survey

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha Motor N/A N/A N/A Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Yamaha Motor has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 1 2 3.67

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yamaha Motor and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zapp Electric Vehicles Group is more favorable than Yamaha Motor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha Motor $17.22 billion 0.48 $1.17 billion N/A N/A Zapp Electric Vehicles Group $17,440.00 148.06 -$9.01 million N/A N/A

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Summary

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group beats Yamaha Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts. The company's Marine Products segment provides outboard motors, personal watercraft, boats, FRP pools, fishing boats, and utility boats. Its Robotics segment offers surface mounters, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, and industrial-use unmanned helicopters. The company's Financial Services segment provides sales finance and lease related to the company's products. Its Others segment offers golf cars, generators, multi-purpose engines, and snow blowers. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. engages in the provision of designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles. It operates through the following geographical segments: Cayman Islands, Europe, and Thailand. It offers maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Swin Chatsuwan, Jeremy North, Warin Thanathawee and Kiattipong Arttachariya in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

