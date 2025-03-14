Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Down 3.6 %

TransUnion stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,076.80. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $383,041. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

