Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 291,387 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KE were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,478,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,979,000 after buying an additional 4,340,517 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in KE by 1,761.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,327,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,198 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,956,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in KE by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in KE by 2,639.9% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 969,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 934,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEKE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.