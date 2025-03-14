Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after purchasing an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $122.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.