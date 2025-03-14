Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $345.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.79. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

