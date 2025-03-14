Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

