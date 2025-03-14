Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $426.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.