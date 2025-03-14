Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 114,179 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

TSN opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

