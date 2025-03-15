200 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $7,828,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 5,635.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BA opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.