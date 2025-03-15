3,791 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,027,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,954,000 after buying an additional 213,176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,495,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,588,000 after buying an additional 129,755 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

