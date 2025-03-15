824,166 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 824,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,213,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 56,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,157,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 80,722 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,095,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after buying an additional 78,902 shares in the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,532,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

