accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

LOQPF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

