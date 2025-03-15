accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
LOQPF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.