Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.