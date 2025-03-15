Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 3.3 %

Qorvo stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.96, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

