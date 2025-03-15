Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in DexCom by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 3.2 %

DexCom stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,401.02. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,657 shares of company stock worth $8,019,422. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

