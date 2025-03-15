Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

Acorn Energy stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.62. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 275.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.