Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,725.56 ($35.25) and traded as high as GBX 3,012 ($38.96). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,984 ($38.60), with a volume of 1,537,228 shares traded.

Admiral Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,763.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,727.14.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 216.60 ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Admiral Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 38.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Admiral Group plc will post 161.0199297 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

Admiral Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Justine Roberts acquired 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,650 ($34.28) per share, for a total transaction of £27,666 ($35,785.80). Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

