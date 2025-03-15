AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after buying an additional 438,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in McKesson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in McKesson by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 321,119 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $650.96 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $663.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $608.54 and its 200 day moving average is $570.71.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.36.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

