AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGL Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited engages in the supply of energy and other essential services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. It engages in the retail of electricity and gas; retail of broadband, mobile, and voice services; and provision of solar and energy products and services.

