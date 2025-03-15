Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

