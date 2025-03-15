Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Up 8.2% – What’s Next?

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 390,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,210,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

