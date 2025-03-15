Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 38.7% – Here’s What Happened

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 38.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 9,804,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 840% from the average daily volume of 1,043,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 23.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

